San Francisco Giants Draft Pick Already Among Best in Farm System
The San Francisco Giants farm system isn't currently jam-packed with elite pitching, but there are some very intriguing young sluggers.
As Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report examined the farm of each team in MLB for the best payer at each level, the Giants' strength has become their bats.
Here is how Reuter viewed the pipeline for San Francisco:
Triple-A: LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Double-A: 1B Bryce Eldridge
High-A: OF James Tibbs III
Single-A: SS Walker Martin
Rookie:OF Rayner Arias
The future offense of the Giants looks very promising with both Eldridge and Tibbs being mentioned.
Tibbs was one of the best hitters in college baseball during his career with a .338/.462/.685 slash line and 55 home runs over three seasons.
Taken with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024, he has already shown promise as a professional.
He started off quickly with .415/.429/.512 slash line in Single-A, and even though he has struggled since making his way to High-A, there is still plenty to like.
Eldridge has become the consensus best player in the Giants farm system after being selected just a year ago at No. 16 in the 2023 draft.
He posted a .335/.442/.519 slash line since begin called back in in High-A before earning the promotion it Double-A. His time in Double-A was short lived before he was sent up again to Triple-A just a few days ago.
Diego Velasquez would likely be the top prospect in Double-A now, a middle infielder who has put up a .315/.393/.378 slash line across 41 games.
Whisenhunt has taken a step back since getting to Triple-A. While San Francisco may have been hoping to call him up fairly soon, it does not look like he's ready for the call yet.
He has a 5.86 ERA over 23 starts. He has maintained high strikeout numbers, but it has come with an increase in hits and walks.
Martin was the Giants' second round selection in the 2023 draft, declaring out of high school. He's a nice balanced prospect that has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, which would be a dream outcome for San Francisco.
Arias is an international signing out of the Dominican Republic that is put up a .315/.442/.534 slash line over his first 41 professional games.
Overall, the Giants have some young players developing in well out in the field. They could probably do with some more pitching talent, however.