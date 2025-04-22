San Francisco Giants' Early Success Could Make Them Buyers at Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants are playing in arguably the toughest division in the MLB this year.
It is looking like the National League West will send four teams to the playoffs this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres seem like locks for the postseason. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Giants will be chasing those two teams, but the Wild Card is very much in reach for them.
It is only April, but San Francisco has some holes they need to fill if they are going to continue to contend as the season goes on.
They could use another starter in the back of their rotation. Jordan Hicks has struggled and Justin Verlander is not the Cy Young version of himself. Additionally, the first base position has not been producing offensively.
There are a few players the Giants could target at the deadline with Sandy Alcantara being the biggest name.
The question is who will San Francisco give up if they decide to be big-name buyers come July.
David Schoenfield of ESPN (ESPN+ subscription required) took a look at some players that could be on the move at the Trade Deadline. For the better teams, the players are some prospects that could be dealt. For the Giants, those two prospects named are outfielders James Tibbs III and Dakota Jordan.
Players like Bryce Eldridge and Carson Whisenhunt are going to stay in the organization. They are the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects for San Francisco.
However, the team could get a massive return for Tibbs and Jordan.
They are the No. 4 and No. 6 prospects in the organization, respectively. Both players were drafted in 2024, as well. Tibbs was the first round pick out of Florida State, while Jordan was taken in the fourth round out of Mississippi State.
Tibbs is slashing .256/.429/.442 with two home runs and five RBI. He has also drawn 13 walks while striking out just 13 games played with High-A Eugene. He has done a great job making contact, but he lacks speed.
Jordan is in San Jose to begin the year. He owns a slash line of .294/.431/.490 with one home run, two triples, three doubles, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored in 14 games played. He does have a lot of swing and miss in his game, but the potential is there.
The reason these two top prospects could be traded is the Giants are log jammed in the outfield. They have Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski filling those positions.
Lee is off to an All-Star start to the year. Ramos made the Midsummer Classic last season while Yastrzemski could be looking at his first selection to the game if he continues to produce.
Neither prospect is looking to be called up this year. But we are seeing more and more college draftees make their debut without playing many minor league games. Both players have yet to reach Double-A, so a promotion to the big leagues is highly unlikely in 2025.
If San Francisco is looking to make a splash at the deadline, one of these two prospects could be on the move.