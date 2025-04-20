San Francisco Giants Superstar Sophomore Among Best Hitters in MLB
The San Francisco Giants have catapulted into being one of baseball's teams and hasn't had much to do with their moves from this offseason.
Last year's splash offseason signing Jung Hoo Lee had a short rookie season after suffering a back injury that kept him out for all but 37 games.
Lee was given a six-year, $ 113 million deal by the Giants after becoming one of KBO's biggest stars. His glove was always going to be one of his better attributes, but it had translated much quicker than his bat.
He had posted just a .262/.310/.331 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases over those 37 games.
While he seemed to have a fine eye at the plate, given his low 8.2% strikeout rate, he was a bit over aggressive and it ended up in a lot of bad contact.
He couldn't find much power despite being someone that hit 23 home runs over his last 86 KBO games.
Lee is finally healthy again and he has come back with a vengeance, looking fantastic. The scary part is that there is still plenty of ways for his game to grow.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently ranked the 10 best hitters in MLB this year and the San Francisco star has already made his way all the way up to the fourth-spot on the list.
The only players that made the list ahead of Lee was San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
There is no shame in not coming in first if those are the name ahead of him. Lee still finished ahead of established stars like Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber.
The 26-year-old has a .355/.412/.632 slash line over the first 20 games of the season with three home runs, 14 RBI and three stolen bases. He has struck out just 12 times and drawn eight walks.
He has the fourth-highest WPA and has already accounted for 1.4 WAR, tied for the sixth-most.
Lee still has plenty to improve with his bat, though, as he still isn't getting great contact. He has a bottom-15% bat speed and bottom-45% barrel rate per his baseball savant page.
Along with his positive growth on offense, he has also been improved in the field with a better start all around. He is finally looking like the superstar that the Giants thought that they were getting last year.