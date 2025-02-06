San Francisco Giants Fan Favorite Knows Winning Formula Entering Season
The temptation is to believe that the signing of one player will solve a franchise’s problems. But Willy Adames isn’t going to solve every issue the San Francisco Giants had offensively last season.
There is no doubt he’ll help in the power department. That’s part of the reason the Giants signed the shortstop to the largest contract in team history.
But his ability to hit home runs won’t paper over every issue, especially as he moves from an offensive-minded park in Milwaukee to a pitcher-friendly park like Oracle in the Bay Area.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, former Giants fan favorite and current KNBR personality F.P. Santangelo was asked if the transition for Adames would be harder than some Giants fans expect.
He admitted that Adames’ numbers might be watered down a bit, but he also said that the Giants, traditionally, haven’t won World Series titles with power.
“I know it’s not 2010 and this is making me sound old, but this team never won a World Series by hitting home runs,” Santangelo said. “They won a World Series by having a great starting rotation, having a great bullpen, getting to the baseball on defense and timely hitting.”
Adames was one of the highest-ranked free agents on the market after he posted a career slash line of .248/.322/.444/.766 in seven MLB seasons with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee. Acquired by the Brewers in 2021, he hit 107 home runs with the Brewers, including 32 last season, along with 113 RBI. Both were career highs.
The Giants signed him to a seven-year, $182 million contract.
But, Oracle Park is a notorious pitcher’s park. Santangelo, who played games at both Candlestick Park as an opposing player and at Oracle Park as a Giant in 1999, knows the park has a reputation. That’s why he doesn’t believe the Giants can be totally reliant on Adames — especially if they hope to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the near future.
“So, I know there’s a big beast down south that signed everybody in baseball and is the defending World Series champions, and that’s a lofty task for anybody,” he said. “But when you talk about the success the Giants have had in the past, it’s about everything.”
Santangelo played seven MLB seasons, starting with the Montreal Expos in 1995 and wrapping up his career with the Athletics in 2001. He was a lifetime .245 hitter.