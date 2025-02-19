San Francisco Giants First Basemen Duo Motivated To Prove Doubters Wrong
One of the positions the San Francisco Giants were actively looking to upgrade this offseason was first base.
They were in desperate need of a power infusion to their lineup and were connected to a few players this winter who could have helped provide it.
Ultimately, no moves were made, as the team is patiently awaiting the arrival of top prospect Bryce Eldridge.
Given how rapidly he has moved through the minor league system, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he is up at the Major League level by the end of the 2025 campaign or on Opening Day in 2026.
But, until that happens, the Giants are going to have to rely on other players to fill the void.
Right now, it looks as if they are set on running things back with the duo of LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores.
That is a combination many analysts aren’t thinking too highly of entering the season, and with good reason.
Neither player was able to stay healthy in 2024, as Wade played in 117 games and Flores was on the field for 71.
Out of the two, Wade was the more productive player, producing a 2.1 WAR with a .260/.380/.381 slash line and impressive 121 OPS+.
An impending free agent, he is motivated to play well in search of a lucrative long-term deal once next offseason rolls around, but to land that, he knows he has to stay healthy.
“I’m not trying to do anything special,” Wade said, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. “I’m just trying to be healthy all season and last the whole season without going on the (injured list) again, or whatever.”
Hamstring woes were present throughout the second half of 2024 for Wade, who has dealt with lower body injuries consistently during his Giants tenure.
His focus this winter has been on strengthening his legs, and he is confident in the work he has put in. So much so that Baggarly shared Wade said he would be willing to play some outfield to help the team.
Flores won't be headed out to the grass, but being available in any capacity would be an improvement.
A balky knee is what derailed his 2024 campaign, as he underwent a Tenex procedure last August.
He finished his rehab a few months ago and knows he is lucky to be on San Francisco’s roster at this point in time. But, he is confident he can return to form now that he is healthy again.
“I didn’t want to stop playing,” Flores said. “This year I want to show that I still got it. And I don’t want to leave San Francisco. I wanted to stay here. So it was good that I had the option.”
In 2023 he was a surprising source of power, hitting a career-high 23 home runs. A 137 OPS+ was also a single-season best as he tore the cover off the ball, producing a 2.6 WAR.
The Giants would love to see him replicate that kind of success since they are desperate for more power and impact hitters in their lineup.