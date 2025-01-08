San Francisco Giants Forced To Select Athletics Slugger in 2020 MLB Redraft
The San Francisco Giants are happy with their results from the top of the 2020 MLB draft, but would likely not get the chance to take the same player if they did it all again today.
Baseball America recently did a redraft of that specific draft and the original Giants pick was off the board by the time they were on the clock.
Back in 2020, San Francisco selected catcher Patrick Bailey. Bailey hasn't become a consistent threat on offense yet, but is an elite defender. In this redo, he was taken with the fourth pick by the Kansas City Royals.
With their pick gone, the Giants were given Athletics slugger Tyler Soderstrom instead at No. 13.
Soderstrom is a catcher/first baseman that has shown promise, but not yet had a full season at the MLB level. He was taken out of high school at No. 26 overall in the original draft, so it's not surprising that he isn't as far along as Bailey is yet.
The 23-year-old has flashed plenty of potential in the minors, so it might not have been a terrible outcome either way for San Francisco.
Back in 2022, across the three highest minor league levels, he posted a .267/.324/.501 slash line with 29 home runs and 105 RBI. He isn't much of a baserunning threat, but clearly has a promising bat.
He has not been able to replicate that success at the MLB level, but is still so good at hitting minor league pitching that there is plenty of excitement. Soderstrom hit 10 home runs in just 33 games in Triple-A last season.
In the Majors, he posted a .233/.315/.429 slash line with nine home runs in 61 games.
As good as Soderstrom could be, the Gaints would still rather have Bailey as things have panned out so far.
The catcher has had stretches during his career where he looks to be on the way to becoming a solid hitter, but hasn't found any consistency.
Over the first 81 games of last season, he posted a .267/.337/.396 slash line with seven home runs and 36 RBI. If he were to keep that pace for a full season, it would be incredible for San Francisco. He fell off hard for the rest of the year, though.
Still, the Giants have to be pleased enough with his ability behind the plate to not really care. He is already one of the best defensive players in MLB and just won his first, of what should be many, Gold Glove awards.