San Francisco Giants Former All-Star Predicted To Land Just $4.6 Million Deal
The San Francisco Giants roster could look much different in 2025. Frankly, after another tough campaign, there clearly needs to be changes.
Of the players who could be off the team includes Michael Conforto.
Conforto, a former All-Star, hasn't played as well as many had hoped for when the Giants landed him. Plenty of that is due to health issues, but Conforto was once a much better player.
His upcoming free agency is interesting. While there's reason to believe he's on his way out, he told Evan Webeck of The Mercury News that he was "open" to a return.
“I’m obviously open to (re-signing). I like it here,” said Conforto. “But I think a lot of things have to happen in the offseason, and we won’t know how realistic that is until the end of the dead of the offseason.”
Still, Conforto understands he hasn't been available at times. However, he believes he's starting to stay healthy and is now simply focused on helping his team win games.
“As far as production, no,” Conforto said. “But physically, yeah. It’s crazy to think back on last year and I was just hoping to start the season on Opening Day. This year, it’s like not even a thought. … It’s more about going out and competing and winning games — not hoping to stay healthy.”
The question regarding his free agency is about the amount of money he'd receive in a contract. Spotrac recently predicted that he'd land a one-year deal for $4.6 million.
If Conforto could be had for less than $5 million, San Francisco taking a chance on him wouldn't be the worst idea. Even if he produces as he has in 2024, posting a 114 OPS+ and hitting 20 home runs, that's great value for his production.
Nonetheless, his time with the Giants will be looked at as an unfortunate one. Conforto admitted that he wishes he had played better, but that isn't how things played out.
“I wish I would have played better in some big games for us and feel like there were some hits left on the board,” he said. “But overall I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball harder, doing more damage than last year. So I do feel like a lot of those things are coming back.”
With San Francisco's last game on Sunday, it could be his final time putting on a Giants jersey.