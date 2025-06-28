San Francisco Giants Former Division Rival Could Be Potential Trade Target
With the season reaching the midway point, the San Francisco Giants continue to prove that they can contend in the National League.
The Giants have been one of the most pleasant surprises so far this year. Coming into the campaign, a fourth-place finish in the NL West was to be expected. However, this is a team that has proven they can compete, and Buster Posey hasn’t wasted time trying to improve the ball club.
While the offense has been a bit better this season, the unit overall still needed some upgrading. Posey was able to accomplish that in a significant way with the addition of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
Even though he had some issues with management on his previous team, Devers is one of the best hitters in the league and instantly has made San Francisco a better ball club.
Now that the Giants have been able to improve their lineup, making some more additions to help improve and further prove that the first half of the year was no fluke. One area that could use some help is the back end of the rotation.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Giants being a potential landing spot for Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler.
“There is, however, the question of which starters manager Bob Melvin can trust after Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. To this end, Buehler would at least bring more upside than an aged Justin Verlander and Landen Roupp," he wrote.
San Francisco is no stranger to how good Buehler can be from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the majority of his career. The right-hander was one of the best pitchers in the NL prior to getting injured, but unfortunately has had a bit of hard time regaining that form consistently.
With the Dodgers in the World Series, Buehler was excellent in helping them win the championship. That set him up nicely for the offseason, but after signing with the Red Sox, the results haven’t been great.
So far this year, he has totaled a 5-5 record and a 6.29 ERA. While the numbers aren’t great, there is certainly reason to believe that he will improve.
For the Giants, pursuing their former divisional rival could help bolster the back end of the rotation. While Robbie Ray and Logan Webb are a great one-two punch at the top of the rotation, adding a pitcher with a history of postseason success like Buehler could help out.
If San Francisco continues to perform well, pulling off another trade with Boston to improve could make a lot of sense.
