Giants Boss Hints That Barry Bonds Statue Is 'Coming'
For many San Francisco Giants fans, there has been something missing at Oracle Park. It sounds like that is about to change.
Giants CEO Larry Baer appeared on 95.7 FM The Game earlier this week and was asked about a statue for franchise legend Barry Bonds, who leads Major League Baseball in all-time home runs.
It sounded like Baer has been asked the question a lot. This time, he had an encouraging answer.
“It’s coming,” he said. “That’s all I can say. It’s coming.”
He did not provide a timeline for the construction or the unveiling.
The Giants have erected six statues at Oracle Park since its opening in 2000. Willie Mays — who died last year and was Bonds’ godfather — saw his statue built before the park opened.
Slugger Willie McCovey’s status is located across McCovey Cove in right field. Pitcher Juan Marichal, the Hall of Fame known for his huge leg kick, has a statue by the Lefty O’Doul Bridge. On King Street, the Giants have statues devoted to two other legends — slugger Orlando Cepeda and pitcher Gaylord Perry.
The Giants also have a statue devoted to the San Francisco Seals, which was the city’s minor league team before the franchise moved to the Bay Area from New York.
Bonds’ numbers speak for themselves. But, once his statue is up, he’ll be the first Giants player honored with a statue that isn’t in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Voters kept him out of the hall due to his connections with the BALCO scandal.
He won the National League MVP seven times. He also won eight NL Gold Gloves, 12 NL Silver Sluggers, three Major League player of the year awards and two batting titles. He also made the NL All-Star team 14 times.
In his 22-year career he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 734.
While Bonds never tested positive for steroids or any other PED, he was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice as a result of the federal government’s investigation of BALCO.
Bonds was eventually found guilty on one count of obstruction of justice and received 30 days of house arrest, two years of probation and 250 hours of community service. That conviction was overturned in 2015.
