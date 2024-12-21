San Francisco Giants Make Free Agency Splash, But Is it Enough to Contend?
The San Francisco Giants' new president of baseball operations, franchise icon Buster Posey, wasted no time in showing that he was willing to make the moves to make the organization a stronger contender in the National League West.
Posey extended veteran third baseman Matt Chapman during the season, a Scott Boras client no less, keeping him in the Bay Area through 2030. At Chapman's age, he could retire as a Giant.
Posey made a splash this offseason, too, with a big-time signing of free agent shortstop Willy Adames. Adames has drawn the eye of the Los Angeles Dodgers for many years now, with the club famously trying to acquire the star last offseason via trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, but coming up short.
San Francisco has also been firmly entrenched in the running for ace Corbin Burnes, another former Brewer. Burnes would instantly slot into the front of the rotation, alleviating some pressure from Logan Webb to be the ace, and further limiting the workload of the perennially injured Robbie Ray, potentially keeping him on the field longer.
It has been a spectacular offseason to this point for Posey and the Giants, and it is not over yet.
But is it enough?
The Dodgers have made improvements in their own right, adding another ace to their rotation in Blake Snell. Snell fits right into their recent standard operating procedure of adding top-tier pitchers who are frequently injured, but having enough of them that it does not make a difference when one (or most) are on the injured list. (Maybe they'd entertain a trade for Ray?)
Los Angeles is the reigning, defending, undisputed World Series Champion, and looks to be just as much of a contender in 2025 as they were in 2024.
On the other hand, the San Diego Padres have seemingly made any and everyone available in trade, as reports this offseason have indicated that they want to cut payroll. Their ace Dylan Cease has been heavily involved in trade talks, and they recently made Luis Arraez available, too. They do still employ Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., however, so trading a guy who does little more than hit singles will do little to hurt their offense.
The Padres may take a hit to their record year over year, but even if they do trade Cease and Arraez, the blow would not be that big.
San Francisco certainly made a splash this offseason with the addition of Adames. They could make another one if they land Burnes.
But with the strength of the National League as a whole, specifically their own division, it may not be enough to return to the postseason in 2025.