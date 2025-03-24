San Francisco Giants Free Agent Signings Need to Avoid Worst-Case Scenario
The 2025 season will be the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco Giants, the first under the leadership of former star catcher Buster Posey as the team’s president of baseball operations.
Since retiring after the 2021 campaign, the franchise he holds dear and near to his heart has been painfully mediocre. Over the last three years, they have won 80, 79 and 81 games, missing the playoffs each time.
This year, they are once again expected to be an average team, projected to win 81 games for the second time in four years.
There are certain things that could push the team over those projections, such as the performance of the pitching staff.
The Giants have some real upside in that regard with former American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray looking like his old self during spring training.
An addition of a changeup taught to him by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers to his repertoire has him dominating in Cactus League play.
There are several high-upside younger options such as Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp who will factor into the mix during the year as well. Harrison will start this season in the minors.
What is going to determine how high this starting rotation soars is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who was signed in free agency to a one-year deal.
His bouncing back from what was the least productive season of his career in 2024 would be huge for San Francisco.
Their other major free agent addition, Willy Adames, will be counted on to help carry the offense along with third baseman Matt Chapman.
The star shortstop agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in Giants franchise history, to become the lineup’s anchor.
One of the best offensive players at his position in the game, he will be counted on to continue the production he had in 2024, slugging a career-high 32 home runs and 33 doubles. He also knocked in 112 RBI with 21 stolen bases.
If Verlander and Adames play up to their capabilities, they will raise the ceiling and floor of San Francisco and help push them into the playoff picture in the National League.
But, what happens if the opposite occurs and they fall short of expectations?
That is the worst-case scenario the team could endure in 2025.
“They'll need a lot to go right, including for Verlander to pitch younger than his 42 years and for Adames' power to survive Oracle Park,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report in a piece discussing the worst-case scenario for every franchise this year.
With a few breaks, the Giants can surprise people this year.
But the difficulty of the National League West will present major obstacles to overcome with Verlander and Adames being under pressure to elevate their own performance along with those of their teammates.