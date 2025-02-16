San Francisco Giants Future Hall of Fame Pitcher Will Shape Team's Culture
The San Francisco Giants are doing what they can to keep pace in a loaded National League West. That's why they signed Justin Verlander to a one year, $15 million dollar deal in January.
Verlander is a future, first ballot Hall of Fame pitcher that, in many ways, is the last of his kind. He's the active leader in career wins with 262. Max Scherzer (216) and Clayton Kershaw (212) are next on that list and are Cooperstown bound themselves.
Those are the only three active pitchers with at least 200 career wins. Next on the list is New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who has just 153 career wins.
When looking hard at that list, Cole might be the last pitcher to reach 200 wins for a very long time if he even gets there since he'll turn 35 in September.
Verlander will turn 42 years old on Feb. 20, and he could be the last pitcher to hit 250 career wins for decades, if not ever.
The game has changed in many ways during his soon-to-be 20 years as a Big Leaguer. For better or worse, how starting pitchers are handled today is radically different than it was when the Detroit Tigers first called up Verlander in 2005.
If any pitcher can produce at a high level after the age of 40, it's Verlander. That's certainly the Giants' hope, but it would be no real surprise if he misses time or struggles like he did in 2024. Even if he has a middling 2025 campaign, production is not the only thing Verlander brings to the table for San Francisco.
"I think he's going to be really good for us. Then for our younger pitchers to watch him everyday, it's invaluable," Giants legend and current president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, said about Verlander's potential value per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
From 28-year-old ace Logan Webb to 23-year-old Hayden Birdsong, every pitcher in San Francisco camp can learn from Verlander. His habits, his mental approach, everything he does can help shape the next generation of Giants pitchers.
His wealth of experience may actually be a greater value add to the organization than his ability to pitch.
As Posey said, the team would love it if Verlander can be a productive player for the team. But even if he struggles, just having a guy like that around will help make the Giants better, both today and and in the future.