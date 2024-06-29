San Francisco Giants Get Star Back, Place Others on Injured List
Things have not come easy for the San Francisco Giants this season.
Not only have they had tons of injuries to their star players, but the franchise also has dealt with the deaths of franchise icons Willie Mays and Orlando Cepeda.
There seems to be some good news on the horizon for the Giants, however, as Blake Snell, Robbie Ray and multiple others are nearing their returns to the active roster. Unfortunately, just when it was revealed LaMonte Wade Jr. was healthy enough to be reinstated, two more of their players are now going to miss time with injuries.
According to San Francisco's official social media page, they placed infielders Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL while recalling Tyler Fitzgerald from their Triple-A affiliate.
Estrada has had a rough season so far with a slash line of .231/.264/.376 across his 77 games. He's been part of this organization since 2021 when he was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees, and while he can play across the infield, he is primarily at second base.
Flores got the majority of work when Wade went down with his hamstring injury, but he'll now be sidelined with knee tendonitis. The veteran didn't bring much to the plate offensively, so getting Wade back in the mix of the lineup more often should boost the overall profile of this group.
Wade was slashing .333/.470/.426 two homers, 17 RBI and 33 walks before he got hurt.
The first baseman returned to the field on Friday and went 1-for-4.
Fitzgerald has been a player who has fluctuated between the minors and MLB this year. During his limited opportunities, he's performed fairly well with a slash line of .273/.333/.409, a homer and four RBI across 29 games and 66 at-bats.
Based on these injuries, this should give the 26-year-old more opportunities at the Major League level, potentially allowing him to showcase he can be part of this roster moving forward.