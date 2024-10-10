San Francisco Giants Have Interest in Former General Manager
The San Francisco Giants are in the market for a new general manager, and every name under the sun has been floated out there. From Brian Sabean, to Kim Ng, to Billy Owens, there are many names that have been rumored, but nothing concrete. Now, a new name in the form of an old friend has emerged. Former Giants GM, Bobby Evans, now has some smoke around his name, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Evans was the GM in San Francisco from 2015-2018 after Brian Sabean was given a promotion.
Despite coming off the World Series, and having the core they had, the Giants went on to struggle in the Evans tenure. They made the playoffs one time, losing in the National League Division Series and followed it up by losing 98 games just a year later. The GM was let go, leading to the Farhan Zaidi tenure.
Evans is a controversial figure among the fan base. Many were upset when he dealt fan favorite Matt Duffy at the deadline in 2016. He also shipped out Bryan Reynolds in the Andrew McCutchen trade, only to trade the veteran outfielder that same season.
Other moves, such as the Evan Longoria trade, were not very well regarded, either.
That being said, Evans was a big part of the organization for many years. Sabean hired him in 1994 and he was with the team until he was fired as general manager. Evans worked very closely with Sabean to build the teams that would win three World Series.
Not to mention, he did sign Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija, who were both big additions to the team. It wasn't all bad.
Slusser reports the team has interest in bringing Evans back, but it could also not be in the same role.
"It’s unclear whether Evans would even have interest in returning to his old job or if an advisory position would be more fitting, but the Giants won three titles with Evans and his boss, Brian Sabean, running the show. Sabean is now an adviser with the Yankees, while Evans has not worked for a team since the Giants replaced him with Farhan Zaidi before the 2019 season. Evans has worked with several baseball nonprofit groups since," the veteran reporter writes.
By all accounts, it seems that the search is still underway and there is not a favorite as the playoffs roll on. The future of the San Francisco Giants is unclear, and it should come into better view over the next few weeks.