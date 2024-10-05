San Francisco Giants Have Two Players on New Prospect List
The San Francisco Giants are undergoing a major change in the front office changes, but still have a lot to look forward to in their future. They extended Matt Chapman to be the everyday third baseman, and look to get full seasons of both Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos in 2025. Now, the clock has begun on getting their top two prospects to the Big Leagues, and MLB Pipeline has both of them in their new top 100.
2024 was the year of Bryce Eldridge for the Giants. He played his way into rising up to the number 35 prospect in all of baseball, according to Pipeline.
The 19-year-old began the season with Single-A San Jose and ended the season all the way up with Triple-A Sacramento. A meteoric rise from the young first baseman that is pretty unprecedented for a teenager.
In 116 games across all four levels, the lefty slashed .291/.374/.516 for a .893 OPS to go along with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 92 RBIs. He was in contention for MiLB Play of the Year, but ultimatley lost out.
A true breakout season for the first baseman, San Francisco hasn't had a player of this caliber move through the system like this since Brandon Belt or Buster Posey.
Eldridge was a two way player coming out of high school, but his plus power is the tool that showed through and the Giants opted to make him a full time hitter. Now, he is headed to the Arizona Fall League and will likely be in big league camp next season.
Although he probably won't make the Opening Day roster, he could be in San Francisco by next season.
The second of the Giants' prospects on the top 100 is James Tibbs III, who was ranked 88 overall.
TIbbs was the their 2024 first round pick out of Florida State and was considered one of the safest college bats available. The lefty was viewed as someone who could move quickly through the system after he won ACC Player of the Year.
In his final season in college, TIbbs hit .363/.488/.777 with a 1.264 OPS, 28 homers, 95 RBIs and more walks than strikeouts.
Once he got into pro ball, Tibbs played in two levels over just 26 games. He crushed the ball in his nine games in Single-A, hitting .415, but struggled upon reaching High-A. He smacked his first professional home runs, but only hit .134 in 17 games. He will get more acclimated with a full season in pro ball, though.
The future of the Giants is looking solid, and these two players are evidence of that. There is no telling what holds for the new regime, but they already have solid players in the farm system.