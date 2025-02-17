San Francisco Giants Get Important Positive Injury Update Heading Into Spring
The San Francisco Giants are entering spring training this year with a few new faces on the roster.
All eyes are going to be on their star free-agent acquisitions, shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Both have sizable expectations entering 2025 as the team embarks on a new era with legendary catcher Buster Posey taking over as president of baseball operations.
Top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, is also in camp as a non-roster invitee and fans will be excited to see him in action.
While there hasn’t been much happening ahead of the first full-team workout held on Monday, manager Bob Melvin did receive one incredibly encouraging update; all but two players are a full go.
Second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald and backup catcher Tom Murphy are both dealing with minor back tightness, but there isn’t a single other injury to report on the team.
That is huge news for a Giants team that has a few players in camp this year who are returning from significant injuries suffered in 2024.
Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, a star in the KBO who came over to the MLB last year, made it through 37 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Expectations are high for him as he was a star overseas. If he can regain some of that production, he and Adames are going to be an electric one-two punch at the top of the order.
Veteran relief pitcher Lou Trivino, who hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since 2022, is healthy and working at the same pace as the other relievers looking to catch the attention of the coaching staff and make the Opening Day roster.
Keaton Winn, who had ulnar nerve transposition surgery near the end of July, has already reached 95.5 mph on the radar gun, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, and is ramping things up accordingly.
Wilmer Flores, who battled knee pain and eventually underwent a Tenex procedure, knows how lucky he is to still be with the franchise. With rehab finished before the calendar flipped to 2025, he is confident he can get back on track this year.
Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, two likely members of the Opening Day starting rotation, have both made physical changes to their bodies, hoping it helps them stay healthy and effective deeper into the year.
San Francisco has a lot of work to do to catch their peers in the National League West, but a few breaks their way could certainly put them right in the mix for a Wild Card spot.