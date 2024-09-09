San Francisco Giants Infielders Have Heated Dugout Argument After Error
The San Francisco Giants were able to walk out of Petco Park with a win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, but it wasn't all that friendly in the dugout.
Marco Luciano and Tyler Fitzgerald collided after they both went for a fly ball, the two teammates then had to be separated in the dugout after an argument started to get heated.
Third base coach Matt Williams acted quickly to break it up before things went too far and turned into into a coachable moment for the two rookies.
"We just don't have that connection right now in the middle of the infield to where we're communication on the same page. I'm not blaming it on him, I'm trying to get across the point that we have to be louder," said Fitzgerald to the media after the game per KNBR.
Luciano said that he called for the ball, but Fitzgerald couldn't hear him because of how loud Petco Park had gotten.
It has not been the season that anyone had hoped for out of Luciano. Once a superstar prospect, he's now just trying to figure out where he fits in the Giants lineup.
The near 23-year-old has bounced back and forth between the MLB roster and the minors this season
He's been ok at the plate at the Triple-A level this year, but has been below average in the Majors. He strikes out a ton and hasn't been good at drawing walks.
Over his last 10 games San Francisco heading into Sunday, he had put up a .161/.188/.194 slashing line. He picked up a double as his only hit of the day over four at-bats against the Padres.
The rookie's struggles at the plate are only made worse given that he's also been a net negative in the field.
It wouldn't be smart to overreact at such a small sample size, 21 MLB games this season, but things have clearly gotten frustrating over this most recent stretch.
He's playing out of position at second base right now as well, forcing him to adjust mid season to a new spot.
Fitzgerald, on the other hand, has been a revelation since being handed the keys to the starting job at shortstop in late July. He's put up a .304/.359/.591 slashing line over his last 46 games while also being a serviceable defender.
Both players are important in the current plans for future of the franchise, so it will be key to get them on the same page fast to avoid further dust-ups in the dugout.