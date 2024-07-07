Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Interestingly List Injured Ace as Tuesday's Starter

Even though there has been no formal announcement made about the injury status of one of the San Francisco Giants' star pitchers, it looks like they will be getting him back on Tuesday.

Brad Wakai

Apr 14, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field
Apr 14, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants entered Sunday's game with a 44-46 record, three games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Inconsistency has been the main culprit for their underwhelming season and injuries are a big reason behind that.

Getting back their expected contributors ahead of the July 30 trade deadline will give this organization an idea if they are truly contenders so they can make a decision to become buyers or to sell off some of their assets.

If the Giants are hovering around the playoff picture like they currently are, it would be shocking to see this front office, who aggressively pursued upgrades this offseason, pull the plug on this group they built.

So, in order to reach the potential that this team has on paper, San Francisco needs a solid starting rotation.

Kyle Harrison returned from the injured list on Saturday, and despite an underwhelming performance in his first game back, that's a great first step to ensure they finally have some established Major League arms starting games for them.

As the Giants wait for Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray torecov from their injuries that have kept them out for an extended period of time, they are also keeping an eye on the performance of their ace Blake Snell in the minors.

Coming off another great outing in Triple-A, there was an interesting report by Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle that seems to suggest the reigning NL Cy Young winner will be back on a Major League mound Tuesday, July 9.

San Francisco has not announced any roster moves as of now in preparation of getting the star left-hander back. That will likely wait until Tuesday if he is indeed ready to be activated.

The Giants are hoping that Snell finally shows the elite stuff he has in their jersey.

His tenure here has been a struggle after he signed so late in the process and wasn't able to have a full Spring Training of preparation. He then battled injuries, resulting in two separate IL stints.

If Snell is able to look like the top starting arm he has been in the past, that will pair extremely well with Logan Webb at the top of their rotation and give this unit high-end potential to compete for a playoff spot.

Brad Wakai

