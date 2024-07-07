Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Youngster Offers Shaky Performance in First Game Back

The San Francisco Giants ace didn't have the game he wanted to upon his return from the MLB's injured list.

Jun 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin (6) lifts starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (45) during the seventh inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants rejoiced after their young star ace made his way back from injury, but his first outing back was underwhelming.

Kyle Harrison missed just under a month after suffering an ankle injury, as he was just one of many Giants pitchers on the injured list. They are still missing Blake Snell, Keaton Winn, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb from their options for the starting rotation.

Harrison is the second-youngest starter on the roster, just behind rushed prospect Hayden Birdsong by 18 days. He's allowed to have struggles, but fans were hoping for more.

In 3.1 innings pitched, he gave up four runs on four hits while striking out just two batters and walking four. He was never likely to have a very long outing after coming back from the IL, but 72 pitches in just over three innings is not the efficiency they are searching for. He picked up the loss as San Francisco was unable to come back.

One reason for the ineffectiveness on the day was that he didn't have a rehab start in the minors ahead of his return. The Giants didn't have much pitching available to them, which is likely the culprit behind the expedited process, but it would have been nice to see him shake off the cobwebs early.

If anything can be gathered from this season of San Francisco pitching, it's that these players need time to get back into form.

Snell was a late signing and missed all of spring training which has caused him to be all over the place this season when he's healthy. It's been a large source of frustration for the southpaw and Harrison could have the same argument.

The 22-year-old's ERA is now up to 4.24 on the season.

Bonta Hill of "95.7 The Game" in the Bay area suggested moving Harrison to the bullpen as someone that specializes against lefties.

While it may seem like a rash decision on the youngster, it may make sense once they are healthy.

At full strength, the starting rotation would have options including five proven pitchers at the big league level ahead of Harrison. Winn will almost certainly be reduced to a bullpen role.

Batters are slashing .272/.334/.436 against Harrison this year. He doesn't offer much in terms of strikeouts with just 7.8 K/9. Maybe some time in a situational role would do him some good while he learns from a group of veterans.

