San Francisco Giants Jung Hoo Lee Could Do Something Not Done in Nearly 70 Years
The San Francisco Giants offense has been inconsistent at times thus far this season, but has done enough for them to keep within arm’s reach of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West race.
One of the reasons the team has gotten off to such a strong start, to the surprise of many executives around the league, was the performance of their center fielder, Jung Hoo Lee.
Signed to a six-year, $113 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, Lee’s rookie campaign in the MLB was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.
It led to a lot of speculation over the winter whether he would ever be able to life up to expectations after a stellar career overseas in the KBO.
A scorching start to the season quickly quieted the doubters with Lee performing at an All-Star level. His incredible two-way skill set was shining through, getting the job done at the plate and with the glove in the field.
Lee’s production with the bat was a huge boost to a team that has a few players still not finding their groove.
Their big free agent splash, shortstop Willy Adames, has come along slowly. Catcher Patrick Bailey an first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. are both struggling mightily with OPS+ numbers of 39 and 43.
What Giants History Is Jung Hoo Lee Chasing This Season?
The hot start for Lee was much-needed and he has put himself in a position to accomplish something a Giants player hasn’t done in nearly 70 years.
Back in 1958, Orlando Cepeda led the National League with 38 doubles during his stellar rookie year.
Their talented center fielder, who has 11 doubles thus far this season, could snap that streak. He is currently tied for fifth in the NL, with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets leading the way with 15.
“Enter Lee, who is no stranger to the two-base hit. The “Grandson of the Wind” led the Korea Baseball Organization in doubles four times and finished second three times in his seven seasons there. The only thing that might stop Lee from leading the league in doubles is that he hits a lot of triples, too -- 43 in Korea and two so far this season,” wrote Jeffrey Lutz of MLB.com.
He could be his own worst enemy in pursuit of the top spot in doubles hit, as some of the sluggers ahead of him on the list, such as Alonso and Manny Machado of the Padres, aren’t turning doubles into triples.
Alas, San Francisco will take whatever offensive production Lee provides them even if it isn’t going to break a team record.
He isn't the only Giants player looking to accomplish something not done in decades, as Wilmer Flores is doing the same with his RBI production.