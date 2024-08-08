San Francisco Giants Legend Gives Praise to Current Pair of Stars
When Blake Snell threw a no-hitter for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday, it was the high point of the season for this ball club. Snell, who has dealt with plenty in 2024, has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball since returning at the beginning of July.
With no Spring Training, injuries, and dealing with personal matters, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has overcome everything thrown his way.
The no-hitter capped off what was an impressive last month for him, and it's received praise from Giants legend Buster Posey.
Posey is no stranger to catching no-hitters. He caught three no-hitters in his major league career, including Matt Cain's perfect game in 2012.
But the game has changed a lot since then for pitchers and catchers. With the pitch clock added to the game, pitchers and catchers need to work faster than ever before.
Snell doesn't have 30 seconds to think about what he wants to throw. The same could be said for Patrick Bailey, who caught Snell's no-hitter, as he has to decide almost instantly what pitch he wants thrown now.
Posey credited them both with being able to figure it out, recognizing how tough it is.
He had the following to say, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
“I had as much time as I wanted to think in between pitches — for better and sometimes, probably, for worse,” Posey said in a phone interview.
“It’s interesting now to think that (Bailey) has a limited amount of time. If you’re 50-50 on a pitch, you’ve just gotta go with your gut. That’s ultimately how it played out for me. But it probably would be nice in those late-inning moments to have just a smidge longer to think. So that’s a credit to Bailey and to Snell.”
The past month has hopefully been the start of something special to come for Snell and San Francisco. If the Giants are going to be the team they're looking to be and make the postseason, Snell will have to continue to pitch at a high level.
All signs point to him doing so due to the success he's found in his career. Throwing another no-hitter might not be likely, but it's safe to say that he'll continue to pitch well and put San Francisco in a position to win any game when he toes the rubber.