San Francisco Giants Legend Makes Bold Claim When Asked About Facing Satchel Paige
The San Francisco Giants had an incredible opportunity on Thursday night, playing at Rickwood Field to honor the Negro League.
With all-time great Giants star Willie Mays passing away earlier in the week, this game meant even more. Mays, arguably one of the best players in Major League Baseball history, started his career at Rickwood Field.
MLB planned a week of activities around Mays and the Negro League, an important step in trying to implement their history into today's game. Mays' passing made it even more special than it already was. Fans showed their utmost respect for the star, who was a favorite on and off the field.
Another former San Francisco great, Barry Bonds, had other plans when it came to talking about the Negro League.
Satchel Paige, viewed as one of the best pitchers in baseball history, found more success in the Negro League than any other player.
Bonds, however, found more success in Major League Baseball than any other player in the history of the game.
Derek Jeter asked Bonds what he'd do against Paige, and the all-time home run record holder told the New York Yankees legend that he'd take him deep.
In Paige's defense, there isn't a chance that Bonds wouldn't take him deep. But there's also not a pitcher in the history of the game who could get Bonds out.
Steroids or not, call it for what it is. Bonds is the best baseball player to ever step on the field. His numbers are truly ridiculous and prove why he's the best to ever play the game.
There are hundreds of stats to point at. His 232 walks in the 2004 seasons, 73 home runs in 2001, and 1.422 OPS in 2004.
He leads all of baseball history in home runs, walks, intentional walks, and other stats. In the 2004 season, undoubtedly the most dominant season in baseball history, he was intentionally walked 120 times.
Teams would've rather walked in a run than have to face the California native.
And for good measure, he won four straight MVP awards.
While the controversy around Bonds is fair, he would've hit a ball so far that it might've gone a couple of hundred feet into McCovey Cove.
All these years later, the now 59-year-old still has that same level of confidence he always did. Some fans weren't a fan of it, but Bonds knew he was the best player in the world and deservingly so.