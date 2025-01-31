San Francisco Giants Likely Don't Have Assets To Acquire Star Pitcher in Trade
It has been a mediocre start to the offseason for the San Francisco Giants, who have made a couple of notable moves this winter.
For the last few years, the Giants have fallen behind in their division. Three straight losing seasons resulted in some changes for the organization, with Buster Posey taking over as the president of baseball operations.
By hiring Posey to the role, the hope was their former star could turn things around for the franchise. Over the past few years, they have struggled to lure in top free agents, and fixing their farm system is going to take some time.
So far, Posey has been able to add a couple of big-name free agents, but the team unfortunately might not be all that much better as of now.
Even though he only pitched about a half-season for San Francisco in 2024, the loss of Blake Snell was a significant one, and a true replacement at the front end of the rotation hasn’t been brought in yet.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently highlighted potential landing spots for San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. He listed the Giants as a team that could certainly use his services as a front-end starter, but they likely don't have the assets to acquire him.
“As far as better options go, the Giants were in on Corbin Burnes and may still be in on Jack Flaherty. Yet even if King is a viable Plan B in this respect, the Giants just don't have a ton to offer the Padres. And particularly so if Bryce Eldridge is still off-limits.”
King is going to be a very interesting name to monitor across the league. A pitcher of his caliber is going to be highly sought after, and he’s certainly a good fit for San Francisco.
However, due to the weak farm system the Giants have, which only has one Top 100 prospect in Bryce Eldridge, acquiring King would be very tricky.
The Padres seem interested in getting under the luxury tax threshold, making a swap including Major Leaguers unlikely.
As of now, while the Justin Verlander addition could have upside, San Francisco should still be looking to add another starting pitcher. Even though King would be a great addition, it’s hard to imagine the Giants have the assets to get him if Eldridge is an untouchable trade piece.
There are still some viable options available in free agency at starting pitcher, both as veteran depth or a front-line caliber starter like Jack Flaherty.
Overall, it feels like free agency will be the way San Francisco goes if they are going to add another starter.