San Francisco Giants Linked to Superstar Slugger Who Could Become Available

If the San Francisco Giants want to make a big splash, then they should go after this slugger who will give them real pop in their lineup.

Jun 15, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field
Jun 15, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
It's been an emotional few days for the San Francisco Giants following the passing of their franchise legend Willie Mays and subsequent game at iconic Rickwood Field after.

This team has to find a way to win games consistently if they want to be playing postseason baseball this year, and getting a series victory against the St. Louis Cardinals would be a good first step in doing so.

Besides just getting themselves back into the playoff picture, a winning streak before the July 30 trade deadline also gives this front office a much better idea of how things are going to look within this organization moving forward.

If they are buyers, there's a chance some of their top prospects get shipped out.

If they are sellers, then it's going to be a few more years of rebuilding, something they were hoping to avoid by being aggressive this offseason.

The Giants can make a statement if they are able to land one of the biggest names who could become available before the deadline, and Jon Heyman of The New York Post thinks they might have their eye on one in Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.

"The Dodgers, Mariners, Giants, Royals and others could use the former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner ... One rival GM guesses he has an even better chance of going than [Garrett] Crochet," he writes.

Pulling off this deal would not be easy.

Like the insider suggests, there are multiple teams trying to figure out if they can put together a package that would land them one of the premier hitters in the game who also fields his position in the outfield extremely well.

The fact he is under club control for roughly three-and-a-half more seasons will make it expensive for any team to get their hands on him as the White Sox have shown they won't settle for anything less than what they want.

San Francisco would have to make a decision if this is the route they want to take.

Landing Robert would almost certainly suggest they are moving on from Mike Yastrzemski. Austin Slater would likely be out of a job too. Maybe they have to give up Heliot Ramos, who is having a breakout season, to get this done. They definitely would need to include top prospects.

Going down this route would be an interesting decision.

It would certainly bring them the power bat they have been searching for as he hit 38 homers in his first full professional season last year, but it would also weaken their depth across the board.

One thing is for certain, the Giants are going to be an interesting team to monitor ahead of the trade deadline.

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

