How to Watch Landen Roupp’s Second Giants Start: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants are preparing for Game 3 of their four-game series with the New York Mets on Saturday at Oracle Park.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Pacific.

The Giants are closing in on the end of the first leg of this two-series homestand. The Philadelphia Phillies come to town on Monday, after they wrap up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Giants should enjoy the friendly confines of Oracle Park now. By the end of the Phillies series, San Francisco will have played 10 of their first 13 games at home. After an off day on Thursday to travel and get acclimated to the east coast, the Giants will play three straight road series.

San Francisco will face Baltimore on April 10-12, followed by a trip to Cincinnati on April 14-16 and then a trip back to the DMV to face the Washington Nationals from April 17-19. That sets the Giants up for a return to San Francisco that features a huge three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on April 21.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area. Game can be streamed on Giants.TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: RHP Landen Roupp (1-0, 0.00) vs. New York Mets: RHP Clay Holmes (1-0, 3.18)

Roupp had the best start of any Giants pitcher in their first turn in the rotation. Against San Diego he went six innings, giving up two hits and no runs to claim the win. He struck out seven and walked two before handing the ball to the bullpen. Roupp is coming off a 2025 in which he went 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA in 22 starts.

Holmes won his first start of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals. In 5.2 innings, he allowed four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out five and walked three. Holmes spent most of his career as a reliever before the Mets converted him to a starter last year. He thrived, going 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 33 games, with 31 starts. He struck out 129 and walked 66.

Giants Lineup

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season)