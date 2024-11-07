San Francisco Giants Linked to Another Slugging Outfielder in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are in the running for top free agents every offseason, but they have had a hard time landing the big fish.
Last winter, they brought in four high-profile names on the free agent market and will look to continue that trend under the new regime. Most players with star power will be linked to the Giants, and MLB Trade Rumors predicts Anthony Santander will land with the team during this cycle.
Santander had arguably the best campaign heading into free agency, setting a few career highs. The 30-year-old hit 44 homers and drove in 102 runs, while producing a .814 OPS. He also made his first-ever All-Star team and was second on the Baltimore Orioles in OPS+.
The outfielder has been a great power hitter in his career, blasting at least 28 home runs in each of the last three seasons. His barrel percentage is in the 79th percentile and his expected slugging is in the 74th.
He is a reliable middle of the order bat, and could be beneficial for San Francisco in that aspect.
Just one of the MLB Trade Rumors writers had the outfielder landing with San Francisco on their predicted four year, $80 million deal.
The switch-hitters' defense leaves a lot to be desired in right field, but he is not unplayable. It's no secret that Mike Yastrzemski may be on the trade market, so Santander could slide in at the position and be a boost to the lineup immediately.
Even if Yastrzemski doesn't leave, the team has an opening at designated hitter.
Santander could also take over that spot after the failed Jorge Soler experiment. The slugger has been a much more consistent batter throughout his career than Soler, whom the Giants traded away after just half a season.
Both scenarios give a positive spin on the outlook for next year's team.
While the focus will mostly be pitching in the offseason, a shorter term contract for a power hitter would be beneficial for San Francisco. They still have not had a player hit more than 30 home runs in a campaign since 2007, and while they thought it would be Soler, Santander could be the next player to do so.
This winter could be a big turning point for the Giants, and adding Santander could be a way they accomplish that.