San Francisco Giants Veteran Outfielder Pegged As Offseason Trade Candidate
The San Francisco Giants underwent a big roster reconstruction last offseason and they appear poised to do the same thing for a second straight year. With the hire of Buster Posey and reported elevation of Zack Minasion to general manager, they may want to shape the team in their own vision. One of the possible moves that could be made is to move Mike Yastrzemski, who MLB Trade Rumors named a candidate to be traded.
Yastrzemski has been one of the longest tenured Giants after being acquired via trade in 2019. Since then, he has become one of their everyday outfielders. With two seasons over 20 home runs, and even earning MVP votes in 2020, he has been a constant for San Francisco for six straight years.
The 34-year-old is arbitration eligible and is projected to earn $9.5 million after it's all said and done. After that, he will hit free agency in 2026.
Yastrzemski isn't coming off his best season, but he was still above league average as a hitter. In 140 games, the lefty slashed .231/.302/.437 with a .739 OPS 18 home runs, 57 RBIs and a 110 OPS+. However, his walk rate went down despite his strikeout rate staying the same.
Moving the outfielder, despite him being a beloved teammate, could be advantageous for the Giants. Heliot Ramos broke out in a big way in 2024 and Jung Hoo Lee will be back after a season ending shoulder injury, filling two roles instantly. Not to mention Grant McCray, who impressed in his rookie campaign enough to fight for a spot in spring training.
The team will also be in on outfielders like Juan Soto and Anthony Santander to upgrade power-wise, making the former Willie Mac Award winner replaceable.
Because Yastrzemski didn't make his debut until he was 28, he is a bit of a late bloomer. The clock may be winding down, but he still shows 15+ home run power and his base running value was in the 95th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
San Francisco may not get a great return in a trade for the outfielder, given his age and down season in 2024, but it would clear some money as well as a roster spot in order to make a big move in the outfield.
A new era is beginning in San Francisco as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Buster Posey has a lot on his plate going forward.