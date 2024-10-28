Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Linked to Expensive Free Agent Closer

The San Francisco Giants have recently been linked as a destination for the best closer in free agency.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants desperately need to upgrade their bullpen and could do so with the the best closer in free agency, but it's going to cost them.

MLB's upcoming group of free agents will feature a handful of interesting closers, but none are better than San Diego Padres star Tanner Scott.

As Jim Bowden of The Athletic examined the top of free agency to find potential contract values and the most likely landing spots, the Giants were mentioned as a potential candidate to bring Scott in.

"Tanner Scott will be the best left-handed high-leverage reliever on the free-agent market. He can be deployed at any time and in any role — closer, set up, match up — to get left- or right-handed hitters out," said Bowden. "He had a banner year, registering a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances with 22 saves. Batters hit .134 against his four-seam fastball and .231 against his wipeout slider."

The former Padre is expected to command. a 4-year, $60 million contract. That's not too far off of what was already offered to Camilo Doval in a contract extension, so San Francisco may be willing to go that high for a reliably elite closer.

With all signs pointing towards the Giants going all in to compete, it's also not shocking to see them listed with a few of the top options available.

The closer role in San Francisco was the source of much more drama than anyone could have anticipated this season.

Entering the year, Doval was coming off of back-to-back sub-3.00 ERA seasons. He led the NL in saves in in 2023 and made his first All-Star game. The Giants even debuted a stellar entrance for him, a growing trend with the top closers in the game.

The 27-year-old's first appearance saw him give up a walk, home run and two earned runs. While there were stretches that he pitched fine during, the season never really got into a real groove after that.

He got demoted for a short stint this season and had people calling for his job. Over the final month of the year, with San Francisco still fighting for a playoff spot, he posted a 6.94 ERA over 11.2 innings pitched.

While he's still young, the Giants feeling uncomfortable about relying on him to turn things back around is understandable.

If they were to invest in an upgrade at closer, though, it would have to be someone elite. Scott certainly meets that threshold.

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

