San Francisco Giants Linked To Potential Blake Snell Replacement in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants rotation could be in an interesting position if Blake Snell doesn't return in the offseason. The expectation is for the left-hander to opt out of his current contract, but there's also a possibility that he'll return to the Giants on a new deal.
If so, San Francisco would get back one of the best arms in Major League Baseball. While he'd be expensive, the Seattle native has proven to be worth whatever he might get in a potential contract.
If the Giants do lose him, there will be other left-handers on the market for them to pursue. Of those include Max Fried.
Fried, who's pitched for the Atlanta Braves, has been as good as it gets on the bump over much of the past five-plus years.
It's uncertain how much money he's looking at in a future contract, but it's safe to say he should be seeking a deal worth about $150 million.
That'd be a fair price for San Francisco, as there would be a clear need for a left-handed pitcher in the rotation.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Giants as a potential fit, but added that he could be looking at a $162 million deal, if not more.
"He does everything he can to not only limit damage, but actively suppress it. He's typically good for around one strikeout per inning, and he's walked only 2.3 batters per nine innings since 2020. He's also incredibly difficult to square up, where you're going off his hard-hit rate or simply his ground-ball rate. Fried's injury history is simultaneously relatively harmless and ever-so-slightly alarming. He hasn't spent much time on the IL as a big leaguer, but he did have Tommy John surgery a decade ago and he's had forearm issues in each of the last two seasons. Even still, doubt that Fried will do well in free agency is basically nonexistent. He has every right to be looking at Carlos Rodón's six-year, $162 million deal and wondering if he can do just as well, if not better."
If Fried's price tag were to rise above that, San Francisco letting him sign with another team wouldn't be the worst idea.
If they could get him for a decent price, there's certainly value in adding a pitcher who posted a 2.48 ERA in 30 starts just two seasons ago.
He's dealt with some injuries, but he also threw 174 1/3 innings in 2024, so those look to be behind him.