San Francisco Giants Make Sense As First Home For Next Japanese Phenom
The San Francisco Giants made themselves known in the race for foreign superstars coming overseas when they signed Korean star Jung Hoo Lee this past offseason. Could a Japanese phenom join them next?
Roki Sasaki's journey to the MLB from Japan is more of a 'when' than a 'if' and almost every team is going to join in on the sweepstakes.
The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes made it clear that Sasaki will be coming to MLB sooner-rather-than-later. Here’s what Janes said as to the pitchers’ excitement about coming to America:
“Because he is so eager and because MLB teams are so eager for what he can offer, Sasaki seems almost certain to eschew tradition by pushing to leave for the United States sooner than almost any other Nippon Professional Baseball player has.”
MLB teams have become aware that he is coming over and they are beginning to prepare for his arrival. Still, it’s unclear exactly when he will come.
Currently, the 6-foot-4 sensation is 22 years old. If he does decide to leave before he’s 25, he will be subject to the international signing pool for each team which means limited money.
His arrival will be one of the biggest stories in recent baseball history, larger than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s this past season.
In four years and 59 games of NPB play, Sasaki has an absurd 1.94 ERA and 0.856 WHIP. He has a 103 MPH fastball and great breaking balls that make him very hard to hit. He’s the most anticipated foreign prospect since Shohei Ohtani and for good reason.
San Francisco were heavily in on Yamamoto and Ohtani in the past. They have already been linked to him in the past, meaning that they have already likely begun their homework. The Giants will be an interesting team to watch as the story continues to unfold.