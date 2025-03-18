San Francisco Giants Manager ‘Between Rock and Hard Place’ Entering Season
Expectations are tepid for the San Francisco Giants as they prepare for the 2025 regular season.
There are a few contributing factors to that, such as the lack of impact additions made to the lineup.
The signing of shortstop Willy Adames was a great step in the right direction in the first offseason led by former star catcher Buster Posey, who is now the team’s president of baseball operations.
Alas, it will take more than one player of that caliber to turn around an offense that was inconsistent in 2024.
But, Posey is showing that it is possible to sign big names to come play for the Giants, as he also landed future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander on a one-year deal.
Coming off the least productive season of his career, the veteran will have a chip on his shoulder to show that he something left in the tank. Moving to pitcher-friendly Oracle Park will certainly help.
Those two additions will certainly raise the team’s floor, but how high above the .500 mark they go will be determined by internal improvements.
How Bob Melvin manages to accomplish that will likely determine his status beyond 2025 with the franchise.
Entering Year 2 as the team’s manager, he isn’t necessarily on the hot seat. But, he landed on the “Between a Rock and a Hard Place” tier of the MLB manager job security rankings put together by Will Laws of Sports Illustrated for a reason.
Being a holdover from a previous regime is always a difficult thing to overcome. Melvin will have a chance to make a case to remain in the position beyond this year but the pressure will be on.
“The Giants have had just one winning season since 2016, and if Melvin doesn’t at least help improve that showing, Posey would almost certainly hire his own guy to work under him in the dugout,” wrote Laws.
What will help Melvin keep his job?
Players need to step up in the lineup, such as center fielder Jung Hoo Lee and catcher Patrick Bailey. Both known for their defensive prowess, the team’s outlook would improve dramatically if they started producing at the plate.
A lesser known commodity such as Jerar Encarnacion being given an extended look and consistent at-bats would be nice as well. He possesses prodigious power potential, which has been on display during Cactus League play with his nine extra-base hits and .604 slugging across 49 plate appearances.
San Francisco looks to have the pitching to hang with any team in the National League. If Melvin can find the right offensive combination to score some runs consistently, it will potentially be the difference between him keeping or losing his job.