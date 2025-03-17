Lack of Impact Hitters Holding San Francisco Giants Back in Projections
With less than two weeks until Opening Day, the San Francisco Giants still have a few positional battles worth keeping an eye on.
The most important is for the No. 5 spot in their rotation, which includes Kyle Harrison, Keaton Winn, Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp.
A strong case can be made for all four locking down the spot, but if spring training performance is a big part of the equation, Harrison is likely bringing up the rear.
Winn, who is returning from an injury, has to prove he can handle the workload, so he might be better off starting the year in Triple-A to continue ramping things up.
Birdsong and Roupp have both dominated the Cactus League.
They could be the last two men standing, a decision that is an important one because of how heavily Bob Melvin is going to be leaning on his pitching staff.
The Giants will have to get the job done on the mound to remain competitive in a brutal National League West. A sizable gap exists between them and their rivals, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
What is going to determine their level of success is how much production they get from their lineup.
The addition of shortstop Willy Adames in free agency was a massive one, and he will provide the team with an elite run-producer for his position.
When combined with third baseman Matt Chapman, San Francisco is set on the left side of their infield for years to come with one of the better duos in the sport.
Unfortunately, those are the only two proven impact hitters the team currently has in the lineup, which will make it difficult to keep up in the NL West.
“Aggressively acceptable. Preternaturally OK. Diabolically decent-ish. These labels have a lot to do with the division they play in, as they’re probably the fourth-best team in the NL West, but would have a real chance to win the AL Central. Part of it has to do with a lack of an extra middle-of-the-order threat or two,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) in the preseason MLB Power Rankings.
The Giants are ranked No. 20 heading into the regular season with projected playoff odds of 34.5%.
What is expected to hold them back is their lack of offensive production.
With how good the pitching staff has been in the Cactus League this spring, a lot of pressure will be taken off the offense.
But to challenge for a Wild Card spot and survive their divisional gauntlet, they will need to score runs.
“Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander have looked excellent in the Cactus League and if they keep it up, the Giants shouldn’t have to score 900 runs to contend. They should try for 700, though, and it might be a struggle for them to get there without a couple of lineup surprises,” Brisbee added.
2024 standout performers Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald continuing their level of production would be great. Jung Hoo Lee getting on track after an injury ended his rookie campaign prematurely would be great for the top of the order.
Catcher Patrick Bailey, praised for his elite defense, hasn’t provided much of an impact with the bat yet. Other unproven commodities, such as Jerar Encarnacion, have potential but need to showcase it consistently.
If a few things break in their favor, San Francisco could start slowly but surely moving up the power rankings and challenging for a playoff spot.