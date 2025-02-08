San Francisco Giants Must Address One Major Concern During Spring Training
The San Francisco Giants have their pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training on February 12. However, they have just one left-handed pitcher on their 40-man roster, which is a big problem.
Erik Miller is that lefty bullpen arm. The left-hander had a fantastic rookie year in 2024. He finished with 73 appearances, 67.1 innings pitched, a .205 OBA, and a 3.88 ERA. Additionally, the 26-year-old ranked in the 92nd percentile in strikeout rate, 85th percentile in whiff rate, 90th percentile in fastball velocity, and his xERA was much lower than his actual ERA.
He is a very respectable reliever, but the Giants need more left-handed relievers to bolster the bullpen and help them play matchups.
There are a few options on their non-roster invitee list.
Joey Lucchesi was just signed by the Giants and given an invitation to join them in Arizona. He threw just 10.1 innings last season, but was very good in 2023. In his 6-year career, Lucchesi has thrown 394.2 innings through 81 appearances, which includes 77 starts. The lefty has a career 23.3% strikeout rate and 8.2% walk rate.
Lucchesi has been used mainly as a starting pitcher, but their rotation is in very good shape. There are opening in the bullpen, and that is where he would be used should the Giants select him to make the team.
Ethan Small is another interesting name for San Francisco. He was traded to the Bay Area during the season last year, but did not see any time in the big leagues.
Small has been a suitable reliever in the minor leagues. In the past two season, the former first round pick has made 52 appearances, thrown 64.0 innings, allowed just 53 hits, struck out 77 batters and he owns a 3.52 ERA. Small does a good job attacking the zone, and hitters have not hit for a lot of power against him in the minors.
Other options that have a chance to make it on to the 40-man roster include Raymond Burgos, Antonio Jimenez, and Helcris Olivares.
Burgos was an 18th round pick in 2016 out of a high school in Puerto Rico. He has been very good in the minors during his six seasons of professional baseball. The 26-year-old has thrown 263.0 total innings over 118 appearances while pitching to the tune of a 2.91 ERA. In 2022, Burgos made the switch to being a full-time reliever and he has been great in that role.
As a reliever the past three seasons, Burgos has made 91 appearances thrown 156.1 innings, struck out 155 batters, allowed just 126 hits and he has a 2.42 ERA. The 26-year-old could end up being a reliable left-handed reliever in the bigs.
Jimenez has yet to make his MLB debut, but he is just 23-years-old. The young pitcher has thrown 376.1 career innings in the minors over 140 appearances. He has a 3.42 ERA in those innings to go with a 9.92 K/9. If he shows well during Spring Training, the Giants could choose him to make his debut in 2025.
Olivares is another lefty that has yet to pitch in the bigs. He is 24-years-old and has thrown 288.0 minor league innings. In those innings, Olivares has an ERA over 4.00, but he has a 10.66 K/9 and .214 OBA.
The left just became a reliever this past season, and it was one of his best. His K/9 was significantly improved, but his control saw a decline. In fact, Control is what has been holding him back during his young career. However, if he can figure out how to attack the zone more, the Giants could use him.
San Francisco needs to add another left-handed pitcher to their bullpen and one of these guys could be the one to fill that hole.