San Francisco Giants Named Landing Spot for Former All-Star Likely To Be Traded
With spring training rolling along for the San Francisco Giants, the team is focusing on preparations for the upcoming season.
This winter, the Giants made a couple of notable moves to hopefully improve a team that has been struggling the last several years.
Coming into the offseason, the main priority for the franchise was to improve an offense that has struggled for quite some time. San Francisco has invested a lot of money in the left side of the infield, with both Willy Adames and Matt Chapman being locked up long-term to lucrative deals.
Considering this is a team that hasn’t had a 30-home run hitter since 2004, adding some power is a priority.
Even though the addition of Adames has the potential to snap that streak, slugging in Oracle Park is no easy task.
While the lineup looks better on paper, continuing to improve the unit to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers is going to be needed in the coming years.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox as a player who is likely to be traded and highlighted the Giants as a potential landing spot.
Robert was a frequently mentioned name in rumors of late with the struggles of the White Sox. However, unlike Garrett Crochet, Robert’s trade value and market is a bit more complicated to figure out.
In 2023, the talented outfielder had his breakout season. He slashed 264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. Staying healthy was an issue leading up to that breakout campaign, but he was finally able to play most of the season and the numbers were great.
Unfortunately for the 27-year-old and the White Sox last year, his production dropped significantly, and he was only able to play in 100 games. While injuries may have contributed to the struggles, he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI.
Even though he has been injury-prone, there is an All-Star upside to Robert that makes him an appealing player.
As a player that has both power and speed, it certainly makes him an interesting player to target for the Giants. With the ability to hit the ball into the gaps, Robert’s game fits well in San Francisco and would help further bolster the lineup.
With two club options for the next two seasons at $20 million a year, if Robert finds his form from 2023, he would be considered a bargain at that number.
For the Giants, they certainly make sense as a potential landing spot for a player who could improve their batting order.