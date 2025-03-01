San Francisco Giants' Top Home Run Hitter This Season Could be Surprise
With spring training underway for the San Francisco Giants, the team is hoping that the few moves made this season will be enough to improve in 2025.
Despite the National League West being arguably the best division in baseball, the Giants didn’t make a ton of offseason moves to improve this winter.
Coming into the offseason, the team was prioritizing improving a lineup that has been lackluster the past several seasons. With the addition of Willy Adames, the hope is that he can be the middle of the order slugger that they have been lacking.
Adames is coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers and has some solid campaigns under his belt. The 29-year-old slashed .251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI last year. It was an excellent season for the talented shortstop and a main reason why San Francisco was keen on him.
With slugging being such an issue, the Giants will be relying on their new star shortstop to come in and make an impact. However, while he has had some great years with Milwaukee, slugging in San Francisco is no easy task.
Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently projected that Matt Chapman would lead the team in home runs this coming season with 26.
With a full season already under his belt playing with the Giants, Chapman is well aware of the challenges of being a slugger in the ballpark.
The former All-Star put together a really great year in 2024 for the Giants and him being projected as the leading home run hitter for the team in 2025 is surprising, but understandable.
Last season, the slugger slashed .247/.328/.463 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI. On a team that was offensively challenged at times, it was Chapman who emerged as the best player in the batting order.
While the Giants might have the same home run leader as in 2024 this season, that would be a cause for concern. If Adames’ ability to hit the ball out of the park doesn’t translate efficiently to playing 81 games in San Francisco, it will be a major hit to his value.
The slugger doesn’t hit for average and isn't the greatest defender either. Most of his value comes from hitting home runs, and if that drops without another area improving, this contract could become worrisome.
Since the Giants haven’t had a 30-home run hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004, they will be hoping that 2025 will finally be the year that streak is snapped.