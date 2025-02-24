San Francisco Giants Named Potential Trade Partner for All-Star Slugger
As spring training rolls on for the San Francisco Giants, the team will be trying to get better as the season progresses.
So far this offseason, it wasn’t the best winter for the Giants. Even though things started strong with the signing of Willy Adames, they also lost Blake Snell in free agency and didn’t properly replace him.
Coming into the winter, improving the lineup was the top goal for the team. Adding Adames does help in that area, but this is still a batting order that doesn’t look all that daunting on paper.
Offense has been an issue for the team for quite some time, especially in the power department. San Francisco hasn’t had a player hit 30 home runs since Barry Bonds accomplished it in 2004.
The hope is that their new shortstop will be able to reach that plateau, but Oracle Park is not an easy place to hit home runs and Adames could see a slight dip in power playing 81 games there.
However, while the offseason hasn’t been great in terms of improvements for the Giants, that can all change in the blink of an eye.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Giants being a potential landing spot in a trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The talented slugger from the Toronto Blue Jays announced that he will be testing free agency this coming winter after failing to reach a contract extension.
The 26-year-old slugger will be heading into next winter likely as the top free agent and should receive massive offers from numerous teams.
However, if the Blue Jays start to struggle during the season, the possibility of trading Guerrero makes a lot of sense. Since Toronto was unable to reach a contract extension with their first baseman, they have to be careful how they proceed.
If they are out of contention, trading him for a haul of prospects makes a lot of sense.
For a team like the Giants, potential interest in Guerrero would likely depend on how well the team is performing. If they are in contention, the All-Star makes sense. However, trading for him could be a challenge.
Currently, San Francisco has one of the worst farm systems in baseball, making trades to improve the team significantly hard to accomplish. Any conversation would likely start with Bryce Eldridge, and that just doesn’t seem like a smart idea long-term for the Giants.
Even though first base is a need for the team and Guerrero is an excellent player, it would behoove San Francisco to wait until free agency rather than pursue him in a trade.