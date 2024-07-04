San Francisco Giants Named Top Landing Spot for Hitter They Had Offseason Interest In
The San Francisco Giants won another much-needed game on Tuesday night, defeating the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Winners of three of their last four, this could be the turning point of the season for the Giants.
If they continue playing as they have over the past week for the remainder of July, there's a good chance that the front office doesn't have any decision but to be buyers by the trade deadline.
San Francisco is just 2.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot and with players expected to return shortly from injury, they have a real chance to solidify a playoff spot.
There will be moves to make, especially in the outfield. Reports have indicated that the Giants have been interested in landing outfield help ever since Jung Hoo Lee went down with a labrum injury that required surgery.
With the Chicago Cubs struggling, it could be perfect for San Francisco. Not only were the Cubs a team that was expected to compete with them for a playoff position in the National League, but there are players on their roster who could be additions from trades.
Last week, Jed Hoyer, Chicago's president, told reporters that selling was something he'd have to think about.
"I don't think it's time for that full conversation, but it's just a reality that we have to play better in July," he told reporters. "We backed ourselves into a corner."
Now, the Giants have been linked to a Cubs player who could make a major impact.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed landing spots for Cody Bellinger, listing San Francisco.
"The Giants were linked to Bellinger in free agency this past winter, and he would certainly have a home in an outfield that lost Jung Hoo Lee to shoulder surgery in May. But given where they are in the standings, the Giants don't quite resemble a buyer."
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in the offseason that Bellinger was on the Giants' radar, so perhaps that interest is still strong.
"The Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres all had expressed strong interest in Jung Hoo Lee before he signed his 6-year, $113 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Center fielder/1B Cody Bellinger now squarely on those teams' radar, along with the Giants."
In 285 at-bats, Bellinger is slashing .270/.329/.421 with nine home runs. Given some of the struggles from this lineup throughout the 2024 campaign, adding the left-handed slugger would give them much-needed help.