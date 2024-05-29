San Francisco Giants Named Top Landing Spot for Two-Time All-Star
The San Francisco Giants continued their impressive stretch on Tuesday night, beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 1-0 in extra innings. They'll go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
Winners of eight of their last 10, it looks like the Giants are finally playing the type of baseball people were expecting them to this offseason.
After making moves during the winter to better their roster, the front office could, and should, take a similar approach at the trade deadline.
In baseball, all any team needs is a chance. With the players on this roster, it's fair to believe that if they get into the postseason, they could go on a decent run.
Contributors will be available and it's up to the front office to decide who they want to add from there.
Looking at landing spots for Bo Bichette, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed San Francisco as the top landing spot.
Rymer questions the production from the shortstop position this season, naming Bichette as someone who could solve those problems.
"The position has produced just 0.1 rWAR this year. Nick Ahmed only ever looked like a stopgap solution, and he's on the IL with a sprained wrist. Marco Luciano briefly got a shot, but he is now in a timeshare with Wisely."
While Brett Wisely might not be here for too long, he's played well in his first 22 at-bats. He had a chance last year but went just 21-120 across 51 games.
Adding a player of Bichette's caliber allows the Giants to play someone who they know can produce at the level they need them to. Wisely might eventually be that, but Bichette has done it since he debuted as a 21-year-old in 2019.
He proposed a deal that'd send the two-time All-Star to San Francisco for Marco Luciano and Carson Whisenhunt. Luciano is the No. 1 prospect in the system, while Whisenhunt is No. 3.
"If Luciano is more of a project than the Giants have time and patience for right now, then trading him isn't the worst idea. He'd be able to step right into Bichette's shoes in Toronto, which would also get a near-MLB-ready hurler in Whisenhunt."
Luciano, getting another chance after playing in 14 MLB games last season, has played much better than he did last year. He's currently slashing .391/.462/.565 in 23 at-bats.
He's viewed as someone who could be a star for this organization one day. Still just 22 years old and someone who doesn't hit free agency until 2030, the Dominican Republic native also gives them a cheaper option than Bichette, who hits free agency in 2026.
However, Bichette has a career slash line of .295/.336/.476, including three straight seasons where he's hit at least 20 home runs.
Recently turning 26 years old, he's young enough to warrant trading for as he should still play for the next decade.