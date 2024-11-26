San Francisco Giants Not ‘Seriously in Play’ for Free-Agent Superstar
It will be interesting to see how things change for the San Francisco Giants now that Buster Posey is leading their front office.
The legendary catcher, who helped the franchise win three World Series as a player, is looking to get things back on track as the president of baseball operations. He is replacing Farhan Zaidi, who had a spotted tenure.
One of the things that Zaidi failed to do during his time as POBO was land superstar-level players in free agency.
It certainly wasn’t from a lack of trying, as the Giants have the money to sign these players. There are other factors at play, such as the cost of living in the area and hitters not wanting to play half of their games at Oracle Park, that deter the big names from committing.
That is something Posey is hoping to change as he looks to turn around the fortunes of the only franchise he called home as a player. But, it is going to take some time, as he builds the groundwork for the future.
You can already cross San Francisco off the list for one star in free agency, as they are reportedly out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
The Giants always seemed to be a long shot for him but were continually mentioned as a possible suitor that would at the very least check in. But, in a recent update shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the market for the New York Yankees star is already coming into shape.
Four teams are considered to be seriously in play for him and San Francisco is not among them.
Along with the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are in the mix.
That will certainly surprise some people, as several other contenders, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, were considered to be realistic options for the four-time All-Star this winter.
The Dodgers at least had a meeting with Soto. After all of the speculation that surrounded the Phillies, they haven’t even talked to him or his representatives.
Sooner or later, the Giants are going to have to come away with some of these impact players they are connected to. Right now, it seems the only reason they even come up in free agency rumors is for agents to drive up the price for their clients.
San Francisco is never seriously considered as a landing spot and that is something Posey is going to set out to change.