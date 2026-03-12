Giants Finally Get Some Good Left-Handed Reliever News in Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants have had many things go their way in spring training. The health of their left-handed relievers hasn’t been one of them.

The good news is that a reinforcement may be ready to pitch soon.

The San Jose Mercury News’ (subscription required) Justice delos Santos reported that left-handed reliever Erik Miller threw a live bullpen session on Tuesday and came out of it feeling good. The pitcher told him that he is supposed to pitch on Friday and has his eye on being ready for opening day when the Giants host the New York Yankees on March 25.

If he does pitch on Friday, the schedule offers him and San Francisco two options. The Giants host the Reds in Scottsdale, Ariz., and send a split squad to face the Reds at their facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Giants’ Left-Handed Reliever Woes

San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

When it comes to left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster, the Giants have had little luck. San Francisco has lost Reiver Sanmartin for three months due to hip surgery. Sam Hentges is recovering from shoulder and knee injuries that he suffered last season and wasn’t expected to be ready for opening day.

The only healthy left-handed reliever for most of the spring has been Matt Gage. San Francisco got worried enough about left-handed bullpen coverage that it just re-signed Joey Lucchesi to a minor league deal.

Miller hasn’t been immune to the injury bug, but his is a carryover from last year when he went on the injured list in July for an elbow sprain. He went to Triple-A Sacramento in August to begin a rehab stint, but he was back on the 60-day IL two weeks after that and did not pitch the rest of the season.

Before injury, Miller was throwing well for the Giants. He was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 36 games, with 10 holds. He struck out 22 and walked 20 in 30 innings as he allowed batters to hit .238 against him. He made his MLB debut in 2024 with San Francisco and pitched in 73 games. He went 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA, with 87 strikeouts and 38 walks in 67.1 innings.

If he’s healthy, Miller may be the only left-handed set-up man in the bullpen to start the season. It would be his job to help get the ball to Ryan Walker in the ninth inning in save situations. But he’ll have to ramp up quickly and avoid a set back the next two weeks to have that opportunity to be at Oracle Park on opening day.