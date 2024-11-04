San Francisco Giants One of Three Teams Linked to Top Free Agent Available
The offseason is here for the San Francisco Giants, and on November 4 at 5 p.m. ET, they'll have an opportunity to sign any player they want.
The Giants have a long list of needs entering the winter, but with money to spend and a new look in the front office, there aren't any excuses not to find a way to land some of the top players available.
Things won't be easy, as they never are.
There's a reason some of the players they're interested in could be looking at $500-plus million deals, as the market is more competitive than ever.
If San Francisco is serious about winning a World Series as early as 2025, spending money is the way to go. They'll have other opportunities, like making trades, but those might be difficult with an average farm system.
It'll be interesting to see what they do, but they've been linked to multiple names over the past few months. One of those is Juan Soto, undoubtedly the top player available on the market.
The pairing of Soto and the Giants makes perfect sense on paper. There are concerns about him actually wanting to play in San Francisco for a few different reasons, but if he's open to a return to the West Coast, they could be at the top of his list.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes so, too, naming the Giants a "best fit" among two other teams for the superstar.
"It’s extremely rare for a player of Soto’s caliber to reach free agency before his age-26 season, making the four-time All-Star a bit of a Hot Stove unicorn. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in similar situations after the 2018 season and each cashed in with free-agent deals worth at least $300 million. Soto’s price tag should be significantly higher -- especially after a strong postseason performance that helped propel the Yankees to the World Series -- with most industry insiders projecting a deal of at least 10 years and $500 million."
San Francisco fans have been begging for a star over the past three years, and there wouldn't be many better options out there than a guy like Soto. Even if his price touches $600 million, he'd be the perfect candidate to be the next big thing in the city.
It's about time they finally land one of the top players in Major League Baseball. They've had an opportunity to do so over the past few offseasons but have failed.
If they were to sign the left-handed slugger, everybody would forgive them for their past mistakes.