San Francisco Giants Option Two Notable Pitchers Back to Minor Leagues
The San Francisco Giants have made a couple more roster moves as the season fast approaches in just over two weeks.
After optioning several of their most high profile prospects over the last week or so, the Giants have sent two more of their Top 30 prospects that were invited to spring training.
As first reported by Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, the team has optioned both Carson Ragsdale and Carson Seymour, officially putting to an end the trio of "Carsons" at camp after Carson Whisenhunt was sent back to minor league camp earlier this week.
All three are expected to pitch for San Francisco at some point this season, with Whisenhunt by far the highest-rated prospect of the three at No. 2 in the organization. Seymour (No. 20) and Ragsdale (No. 21) are each two years older than Whisenhunt at 26 years old but have put up encouraging enough stats for them to be considered future big leaguers.
While splitting time in Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, Ragsdale pitched to a 4.70 ERA in 2024 with the numbers seeing a sharp increase in Triple-A. This is not out of the oridinary as the Pacific League is considered to be a hitter's league and stats from pitchers are normally higher than usual.
Ragsdale's 147 strikeouts in 120.2 innings pitched are the most important thing as he is getting hitters to swing and miss at a great rate
Seymour's 4.82 ERA in Triple-A has a similar story, though he did not rack up K's at the same rate as both Ragsdale and Whisenhunt.
While Whisenhunt is a homegrown talent, both Ragsdale and Seymour were acquired in trades with Seymour coming from the New York Mets and Ragsdale from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Nonetheless, the Giants expect all three to be in Major League Baseball sooner rather than later and it would be a surprise for any of them to not make their MLB debuts at some point in 2025.
Though San Francisco lacks the kind of top end depth in the farm system which so many of their counterparts have, players like Ragsdale and Seymour — though not the kind of Blue Chip prospects others are — have the chance to prove their ranking is irrelevant and they will be successful in the big leagues for a long time.
Until that point comes however, they will get the chance to shore up their games likely at the Triple-A level to begin the season.