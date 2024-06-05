San Francisco Giants Outfielder Viewed as Potential Trade Candidate
Despite the average play for much of the season, the San Francisco Giants are in a position to make the playoffs via the Wild Card. A half-game out of a Wild Card spot entering Tuesday, it leads to some questions about the Giants heading into the July trade deadline.
Is there a scenario where they're buyers? Will the front office not trust the veterans they signed over the past few years and move them for future assets?
Both questions are fair more than 60 games into the year. They haven't necessarily answered all questions about them, which has led to even more ahead of the deadline.
Looking at the MLB trade deadline big board, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has a San Francisco outfielder as a potential trade candidate.
Miller wrote on Tuesday that Michael Conforto could be a potential trade candidate, listing him at No. 24.
"At what would be a prorated salary of more than $6M if traded on deadline day, Conforto's price tag is going to be a bit too steep for some teams. Those who can afford him, however, will be intrigued by the fact that he's slugging much more like he did from 2017-20 (.495) than he did from 2021-23 (.384). He has been on the IL for three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he'll be back any day now."
With Jung Hoo Lee going down for the season with a labrum tear, moving Conforto would be a questionable decision. If the Giants start to struggle in a big way and are out of the postseason picture before the deadline, perhaps it will happen.
However, with that not being the case now, it feels safe to say that Conforto won't be traded.
He's only played in 39 games due to a hamstring injury but was putting together an impressive year, slashing .272/.323/.476 with seven home runs.
Throughout his big league career, he's been a hitter who can leave the yard at an impressive rate. He hit at least 27 home runs in every season from 2017 to 2019.
His power numbers have dropped a bit since then, hitting just 15 once in that span, but he looked back on track for another 20-plus home run season this year.
If the Washington native can return swinging it the way he was prior to this injury, San Francisco's average offense will get a big boost.
If they trade him, he'd be a help to another ball club.