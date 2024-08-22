San Francisco Giants Patience 'Only Getting Thinner' Amid Struggling Campaign
Entering the season, it looked possible that the San Francisco Giants would be one of the better teams in Major League Baseball. There have been times throughout the year when they've looked like one of the better teams in the league, but unfortunately, as a whole, they haven't done enough.
They recently lost a game to the Chicago White Sox, a pivotal loss as they look to make the postseason.
Winning the division is out of the question at this point of the season unless something drastic changes, but the Giants still have a chance of making the postseason via the Wild Card. However, four games out and a little over a month left in the regular season, San Francisco needs to start figuring it out as soon as possible.
A 4-6 stretch is inexcusable right now and could be why they don't make the postseason.
What direction do the Giants take if they don't make the playoffs? Will there be massive changes to the front office? Will some players on the roster with player options this offseason decide to opt-out and play for a different team? Those are all unknowns at this point.
According to Will Leitch of MLB.com, patience is "very thin" and "only getting thinner," which could be an indication of what's to come.
"This was supposed to be the year. With that 107-win 2021 season looking more and more like a fluke the further it gets in the rearview mirror, the Giants got aggressive in the offseason, bringing in Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks and Jung Hoo Lee.
"It hasn’t paid off. Some of those players have produced nice seasons, but the Giants still look like what they are: a .500 team that should maybe be a little better than that, but not that much better. Patience is very thin in San Francisco, which is one of the reasons the Giants made all those offseason moves in the first place. It is only getting thinner."
Frankly, changes might be warranted, too. The front office has tried its best to land free agents, but after every offseason and trade deadline, there's always a feeling that more could've been done.
Some of the top players in baseball will be available on the market this offseason, and signing one of them seems like a must, given the situation San Francisco is in. If they have to overpay, so be it. Something has to give.