San Francisco Giants Pitching Prospect Named Rookie of the Year Candidate
The San Francisco Giants are ready for some new blood to come in and start to guide a team that has now missed the postseason in seven of the last eight years.
One player that seems to be nearing major league status and potentially stepping into a critical role is the team's top pitching prospect now in Triple-A, left-handed hurler Carson Whisenhunt.
San Francisco selected Whisenhunt in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Carolina. He had a big 2023 season over 16 starts in Single-A, High-A, and Double-A with a 2.45 ERA and 83 strikeouts in less than 60 innings pitched.
Whisenhunt was named by MLB.com in their article of each team's best chance at pushing for a Rookie of the Year in 2025 as the prospect for the Giants who could make some serious noise and break onto the big league scene this season with a big performance.
"A 2022 second-round choice out of East Carolina, Whisenhunt owns one of the Minors' best changeups and sets it up with a low-90s fastball, upper-70s curveball and mid-80s cutter," the article stated. "He logged a 5.42 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings in Triple-A."
While Whisenhunt's numbers did take a dip once he got to Triple-A, a low ERA in the Pacific Coast League — known widely as a hitters' league — is not common and there's no cause for concern. Whisenhunt still maintained a high strikeout rate with 135 K's in in 104.2 innings of work. The young lefty has elite stuff and is expected to be a very good pitcher at the next level.
Following San Francisco's loss of Blake Snell to the rival Dodgers in free agency earlier this week, a spot opens up in the rotation that will have to be filled. San Francisco will likely explore free agent additions before looking at the minor leagues.
So, while Whisenhunt likely won't be on the Opening Day roster, he certainly should be monitored as a strong possibility to make his debut sometime in 2025, especially if the Giants are struggling in the pitching department.
Keep an eye on the young Whisenhunt once spring training arrives to see if he can make a surprise push for a roster spot. Regardless of whether he's able to or not, he will be among the players that fans are most excited to watch and track next season.