San Francisco Giants Predicted for Yet Another Painfully Medicore Season
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their dip into an old era of the franchise on the field can help lead the team back to prominence.
When they take the field for Opening Day against the Cincinnati Reds, it will be the dawn of a new era. Former catcher Buster Posey, who helped the team win three World Series titles as a player, was hired as president of baseball operations at the beginning of the offseason.
He is replacing Farhan Zaidi and is tasked with getting the franchise back on track.
Since his retirement as a player following the 2021 campaign, the Giants have not made it back to the postseason. They have been painfully mediocre since that point, winning 80, 79 and 81 games over the last three campaigns.
Posey wasted no time making a splash in his new role to change the team’s trajectory, signing shortstop Willy Adames to bolster the lineup. That gives San Francisco one of the best starting left sides in baseball, but will that be enough to carry the offense?
Had they been able to add another impact bat to the mix, their outlook would be a little more positive.
They are going to need the likes of Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald, Jung Hoo Lee and Patrick Bailey to take some steps forward for this offense to not be in the bottom half of the league again.
The backbone of their success is going to be on the mound.
Starting pitching looks to be a real strength of the team with things shaping up nicely behind ace Logan Webb during spring training.
Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander both looked great, pitching like the Cy Young versions of themselves they are capable of. Youngsters Landen Rouppp and Hayden Birdsong were both excellent and there is optimism surrounding Jordan Hicks as well.
With a sneaky good bullpen led by new closer Ryan Walker and the potential re-emergence of their former closer Camilo Doval, manager Bob Melvin has to be happy with how his pitching staff is looking.
Unfortunately for San Francisco fans, many projections and predictions from analysts don’t expect that to change in 2025.
Keith Law of The Athletic (paid subscription required) shared his season-long predictions and has the Giants finishing fourth in the National League West with a record of 80-82.
Alas, they are stuck in a very difficult division, facing off against three teams who made the postseason last year with a sizable gap existing between the franchises.
“The Giants spent some money this offseason to make the team better in a division where “better” might still mean fourth place,” Law wrote.
It is going to take a lot more than Adames and Verlander to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.
Those two additions were a step in the right direction for Posey, but he has his work cut out for him as he is inheriting a farm system that has too many early-round misses in recent years in the MLB draft that needs to be restocked along with the improvements needed at the Major League level.