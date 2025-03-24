San Francisco Giants Versatile Slugger Projected for Impressive 20/20 Season
What is going to determine the level of success for the San Francisco Giants during the 2025 season is their offensive production.
Their pitching staff should consistently provide solid performances with ace Logan Webb leading the way. Former Cy Young Award winners Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander have both been in prime form during spring training, providing a lot of optimism.
Younger pitchers Hayden Birdsong and Landen Roupp have both been excellent and there is hope that Jordan Hicks has turned a corner and will produce as well.
New closer Ryan Walker was elite in 2024 and has turned himself into as dominant of a reliever as there is in the sport. Former closer Camilo Doval regaining his form and taking over the fireman role Walker held before transitioning to the end-of-game role would help Bob Melvin immensely.
With things looking good on the mound, the Giants should be competitive in 2025 with their pitching keeping games close.
If they want to make a move up the standings, they need players in the lineup to step up and produce.
New shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman are established impact performers. They are both elite when it comes to offensive production at their respective positions.
There will be pressure on them to play at a high level to anchor the lineup but others will need to follow their lead for the team to take steps to the next level.
One of the players to keep an eye on is the versatile Tyler Fitzgerald.
He logged most of his innings at shortstop last year, but with the addition of Adames, he will be moving over to second base predominantly. With occasional time in the outfield coming, he provides a chess piece Melvin can move around the lineup to get other players into the mix.
However, some projections haven’t been kind to Fitzgerald, labeling him as a potential bust after a successful rookie campaign.
His bat-to-ball skills may be lacking, but when he makes contact, he can put up big numbers and stuff the stat sheet.
That is exactly what Matt Brandon of Sports Illustrated is expecting in 2025.
A regression to the mean and drop in batting average won’t keep him from recording an impressive 20/20 campaign.
“While Fitzgerald’s bat can be streaky, he provides a solid floor in home runs and stolen bases when he makes contact. In my initial projections, I anticipate a .226 batting average, along with 60 runs, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases over 484 at-bats,” wrote Brandon.
Consistency is the only thing missing from his game right now. Those are solid stats for a breakout campaign in the world of fantasy baseball.
If he can scale back the streakiness in his game, he will become a foundational building block for the Giants moving forward in what projects as a strong offensive infield in the coming years.