San Francisco Giants Predicted To Sign Willy Adames to Huge Free-Agent Deal
After reports of the San Francisco Giants not expected to have a big payroll this winter, it's tough to see them signing any of the top free agents available.
While they shouldn't be counted out just yet, the Giants must change their thinking to land a star. Many elite-level players are available, and despite San Francisco being more than one or two players away from contending, the front office could look to build toward the future.
If that's the case, Willy Adames would be the ideal target. Adames could be the Giants' long-term shortstop for much of the next decade and give them a hitter in the middle of the lineup with major juice.
His power numbers would likely be different at Oracle Park, but he can swing it with the best of them at the position.
Despite the concerns about not spending heavily, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted Adames would end up in San Francisco. His prediction is that Adames will land a six-year deal worth $150 million.
"The top shortstop on the market this winter and one of the best all-around shortstops in baseball the past several seasons, Willy Adames is a lock to become the ninth active shortstop playing on a $100 million deal," Reuter wrote.
Reuter notes that some teams interested may pause at the price tag, given the early returns on two nine-figure deals for shortstops, Javier Báez and Trevor Story.
The $150 million price tag on a long-term deal seems to be the average in most predictions for Adames, a fair price for a player who was arguably the second-best shortstop in baseball last year.
The 29-year-old has struck out at a somewhat alarming rate in recent campaigns, which is the one thing to worry about when considering giving him a long-term deal.
In the past three seasons, Adames has struck out 166, 165, and 173 times.
He made up for that with 31, 24, and 32 home runs, but there's a chance he'll lose some of his power as he ages.
While every player has flaws, including Adames, San Francisco signing him would be a step in the right direction.
Given his past production, this is a deal the Giants will have to consider. With the winter meetings coming up next week, that may be the perfect chance for new president of baseball operations Buster Posey to make his pitch.