San Francisco Giants Predicted To Be Among Three Suitors for Superstar Free Agent
Major League Baseball's free agency hasn't gotten too hot just yet. The stove is typically quiet early on and should be for the next few weeks.
Whenever it gets going, the San Francisco Giants will have an opportunity to land some of the top players on the market, an exciting time for a franchise desperate for success.
Looking around Major League Baseball, the Giants are among the few teams that need a superstar. They've been dying for a franchise-changing talent, and multiple have been available over the past few winters.
This offseason won't be any different with Juan Soto hitting the open market.
Soto, arguably one of the best hitters baseball has ever seen, could be looking at a $600-plus million deal. San Francisco has been linked to him multiple times, as analyst believe their need for a superstar and him being available is a match made in heaven.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports was the latest to link the two, writing that the Giants are among three suitors for the left-handed slugger.
"For the second offseason in a row, these rankings are topped by a future Hall of Famer. Soto is, plainly, one of the five best hitters in the world. He pairs elite plate discipline with elite strength and elite barrel awareness; that triumvirate empowered him to become the first left-handed hitter in nearly two decades to record consecutive seasons in which he recorded at least 35 home runs and walked more than he struck out. How's this for consistency: Soto has been an everyday big-league player since he was 19 years old, yet he's never finished a season (no matter the number of games played) with an OPS+ below 140. The dangdest thing about Soto is that, for as accomplished as he is, next season will represent his age-26 campaign."
For San Francisco, they're one of the few teams that could realistically pay Soto the money he's looking for. That should automatically make them a suitor, but unless they're willing to pay him the exact amount he's looking for, the chances will remain slim.
Soto is expected to seek the top dollar, with teams in California and New York showing him the most interest.
Given the teams interested in him wouldn't offer the Dominican Republic native a tax break, it could simply come down to the highest dollar amount.
If so, the Giants need to be willing to offer him that, as he's well worth the money.