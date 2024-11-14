San Francisco Giants Predicted To Bring Back Left Handed Ace in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are in for a big offseason and will look at multiple big names in free agency. One of those big names, in particular, spent 2024 with San Francisco before deciding to opt out of his contract to try and land a long term deal after a red hot finish in the second half. Recently, CBS Sports writer, Matt Snyder, predicted that the Giants will re-sign the ace in free agency.
Snell is no doubt bound to have a lot of suitors due to his pedigree, even after a down year. He has already been linked to many teams, and part of that is due to how he finished the season.
The 31-year-old began the season late and through his first five starts, dealt with some injuries and posted just a 9.51 ERA. Once he returned from injury on July 9th, he turned it on to look like his Cy Young form.
Over his final 14 starts, the left hander pitched in 80.1 innings to the tune of a 1.23 ERA with 114 strikeouts, including a no-hitter in which he had 11 strikeouts.
The All-Star got hot at the right time in order to opt out, which at one point during the season it looked like he wouldn't be able to.
Spotrac currently has his market value at five years, $131 million, making him very affordable for many teams, including the Giants.
"San Francisco already caught a glimpse of how good he can be and this reworked front office is going to be aggressive in the offseason in trying to get back in the playoffs. Re-signing Snell will be a top priority and they'll get it done similar to how they re-upped with Matt Chapman," Snyder wrote of his prediction.
The Giants brought in two former Cy Young winners in Robbie Ray and Snell in order to boost the rotation behind ace Logan Webb, but they did not get a full season out of either to see what the staff could become.
While San Francisco will be linked to many starters in free agency, Snell could still make the most sense. Snell is already familiar with the coaching staff, even if there is a whole new front office. Snyder does believe that they will pursue him as hard as they did Chapman, meaning Buster Posey could take over negotioations once again.
Snell's late season surge was able to give him a respectable 2.1 bWAR and 3.12 ERA in 20 starts, proving once again that he just gets better in the second half. The Giants could use another pitcher of Snell's caliber in the rotation in order to make a real run in the future.